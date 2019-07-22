mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jasiah Comes Through With New "Jasiah I Am" Project

Milca P.
July 22, 2019 03:00
70 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Jasiah I Am
JASIAH

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jasiah shares genre-hopping project.


Midwest artist Jasiah has dropped off his Jasiah I Am full-length offering. The effort is a comprehensive blend of all the elements that makes the Ohio native one to watch as he flexes production skills alongside the likes of Take A Daytrip, Travis Barker and Blake Slatkin while recruiting vocals from Yung Bans and Tekashi 6ix9ine among others.

“The reason it’s called Jasiah I Am is to show you’re not gonna just get this sound,” he says of the new project. “I don’t want you to box me in. I’m not a rapper. I’m not a pop artist. I’m an artist.”

Take a listen to Jasiah I Am below now.

[via]

 

JASIAH Mixtapes new music Music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Jasiah Comes Through With New "Jasiah I Am" Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject