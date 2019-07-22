Jasiah Comes Through With New "Jasiah I Am" Project

Midwest artist Jasiah has dropped off his Jasiah I Am full-length offering. The effort is a comprehensive blend of all the elements that makes the Ohio native one to watch as he flexes production skills alongside the likes of Take A Daytrip, Travis Barker and Blake Slatkin while recruiting vocals from Yung Bans and Tekashi 6ix9ine among others.

“The reason it’s called Jasiah I Am is to show you’re not gonna just get this sound,” he says of the new project. “I don’t want you to box me in. I’m not a rapper. I’m not a pop artist. I’m an artist.”

Take a listen to Jasiah I Am below now.

