He recently issued another formal apology to Janet Jackson following the release of Hulu's Britney Spears documentary, but things look to still be rocky between Justin Timberlake and soft-spoken singer. Timberlake caught backlash after the documentary suggested that he let the media antagonize Spears after their breakup, leaving many to draw comparisons to his response after his infamous Super Bowl moment with Jackson back in 2004. Although he was the one who ripped off a portion of Jackson's top, exposing her breast, people blamed Jackson and she was forced by CBS to issue an apology.



Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

For nearly two decades, Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction" has remained a topic of conversation during every Super Bowl season but this year, fans weren't letting Timberlake off the hook. His apology came and went last month, but his manager, Johnny Wright, brought up his tension with Jackson on one of her recent Instagram posts. Consequently, Wright reportedly formerly represented Jackson.

"Always choose to heal, not hurt. To forgive, not to despise. To persevere, not to quit. To smile, not to frown. And to love, not to hate," the post reads. Wright reportedly slid in the comments and added, “You should take this advice and to apply it to your relationship with Justin." According to Page Six, Timberlake wasn't aware that his manager planned on leaving that comment. Fans have accused wright of gaslighting Jackson.

[via][via][via]