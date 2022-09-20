Jamie xx Returns With Upbeat "KILL DEM" Dance Track: Listen

Jamie xx provided his fans with a summer anthem in the form of "LET'S DO IT AGAIN" a few months back, and now, the 33-year-old has returned with a new dance track to bring us into autumn, this one called "KILL DEM."

A press release notes that the single was created keeping Notting Hill Carnival in mind, particularly the energy and sounds Jamie himself experienced while first attending the event as a teenager. Back in August, the entertainer performed at Carnival for the first time in his career, marking a huge personal milestone.

The xx member has been touring across several festivals over the summer, and even debuted a new show at Coachella that Pitchfork described as "the most brilliantly conceived performance of the weekend."

Aside from his exciting new single, Jamie has upcoming plans to perform a few shows in America before September closes out. At the end of October, he'll be headed to Japan to take the stage at Tonal in Tokyo, and from there, he has stops in Italy, Mexico, and Australia to close out his 2022.

Stream the London-born DJ's "KILL DEM" single on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know what your thoughts are down in the comments.