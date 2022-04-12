Jamie xx Of The xx Fame Gears Up For Summer With New Dance Track, "Let's Do It Again"

Summer is quickly creeping around the corner, and if you're eager for the upbeat dance tracks that usually come along with this time of year, you'll be happy to know that Jamie xx of The xx fame has returned with "Let's Do It Again" – an over-7-minute long track that's sure to have you up on your feet in no time.

As Uproxx reports, Jamie spoke on his new arrival in a press release, sharing, "I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again. I’m so happy to say ‘Let’s Do It Again’ is out today. And I can’t wait to play it for ya this summer!"

It remains unclear when we'll receive a project from The xx as a group again, but we heard from Oliver Sim on two singles – "Romance With A Memory" and "Fruit" in recent months, and Romy delivered "Lifetime" back in 2020.

Press materials call "Let's Do It Again" a "triumphant return" for Jamie, adding that it's "the first glimpse of what is to come over the next year." Check it out on Apple Music or Spotify below, and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let's do it again

I know everybody knows just the way I feel

Oh, I get high on your love

I get high on your love

