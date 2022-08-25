If you know anything about Jamie Foxx, then you are already well aware of the fact that he is one of the most talented men in Hollywood. Not only is he an accomplished actor and comedian, but he is also an incredibly talented R&B singer who has featured on some pretty impeccable records.

With that being said, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Foxx is also very adept at impressions. Impressions are typically incredibly difficult to pull off given the fact that people already have a frame of reference by which they can judge you by. Regardless, Foxx knows how to nail down a voice, and during his latest appearance on the "Rap Radar Podcast," he showed just how talented he really is.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Foxx was on the podcast with Snoop Dogg to help promote their Netflix film Day Shift. During their appearance, Foxx broke out his Donald Trump impersonation and it was pretty uncanny. Foxx completely nailed the voice and even had the cadence down. It was an amazing impression and as you can see in the clip below, Snoop, Brian "B. Dot" Miller, and Elliott Wilson couldn't stop laughing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rap Radar (@rapradarpodcast)

Trump is someone who has been impersonated on numerous occasions and while many people believe they can mimic the former President, it takes real talent to perform the voice on the level that Foxx did.

