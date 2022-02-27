You would be hardpressed to find a single individual more multi-faceted than the great Jamie Foxx. While it's well known how gifted he is, it never ceases to amaze when he decides to put his skills on display.



Jamie Foxx has acted in meaningful and dramatic roles such as Django Unchained and Ray, caused hilarity in his own television series The Jamie Foxx Show, and sang on beautiful pieces and projects, which include classic albums like Unpredictable and The College Dropout. His body of work is heavily decorated, with accolades as far as the eye can see. Foxx is easily one of the most respected names in the industry, and a favorite among the Black community.

Not only is he skilled in professional settings and ventures that he takes serious, Jamie Foxx does excellent impressions of a wide range of known individuals. He has been casted and in the making of a Mike Tyson film for a while now, seemingly just waiting for things to align and for the timing to be right for it to actually happen. His voice morphs perfectly into the boxing legend's tone, making for a potentially amazing role.

Recently, in a visit to the Full Send Podcast, he showed off a bit of his vocal talent in the imitations department. He elucidated upon one of his favorite tricks for doing sets of voices, which is the Kermit The Frog, Sammie Davis, and Jay-Z trio. Not only that, he is able to pull a spot on Donald Trump voice from out of his hat.

