Mike Tyson is one of the most legendary boxers of all-time and his story is one of the most fascinating in the world. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Tyson would want his story to be told through a classic medium like television. Well, according to Variety, that's exactly what's about to happen as a brand new television series is in development, which will center around Tyson's life and career.

In fact, Tyson will be played by Jamie Foxx, who has played famous people before. He is the perfect actor for the role and just like Will Smith in Ali, we can probably expect Foxx to be getting jacked for this new gig. Tyson commented on the project and how much it means to him.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

For now, there is no release date for the show, and based on the report, a network has yet to pick it up. This will change imminently, however, as a show of this magnitude will certainly bring forth some money-making potential.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

