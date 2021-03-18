Mike Tyson made his highly-anticipated return to boxing last November as he took on Roy Jones Jr in a fight that was broadcasted through Triller. In the end, the match ended in a tie even though most people tuning in through Tyson won with ease. Since the battle, fans have been wondering when Tyson would get back in the ring for a second comeback fight, and recently Tyson delivered the good news.

As he explained on his podcast, his next fight is going to go down on May 29th of this year and it will be taking place in Miami. Despite the announcement, Tyson did not divulge who he will be fighting against, which means there is a possibility that a deal is still in the works.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller

In a recent post on HNHH, we contemplated who Tyson could fight next, and there are some interesting names out there. Of course, those names were Daniel Cormier, Evander Holyfield, Shannon Briggs, Lennox Lewis, and Vitali Klitschko. For now, however, fans will just have to wait and see what happens, albeit, an announcement should be coming sooner rather than later.

Let us know who you want to see Tyson fight, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you updated on this upcoming bout.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images