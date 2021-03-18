Jamie Foxx is one of the most decorated and talented multi-hyphenates in the entertainment industry. From pumping out platinum albums and number one Billboard Hot 100 singles to starring in huge movies and earning an Oscar, Jamie Foxx has done more in his career than many artists and actors could ever dream of. Now, the actor is returning to his roots for a new sitcom heading to Netflix on April 14.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! marks Jamie Foxx's return to television, and the eight-episode Netflix sitcom is reportedly inspired by his real-life relationship with his daughter, Corrine Foxx. The show will also boast a cast that features David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens, and Valente Rodriguez.

Longtime fans of Jamie Foxx will be thrilled to see that The Jamie Foxx Show producer Bentley Kyle Evans will return as the showrunner as well as an executive producer, and judging from the trailer, it also appears that Jamie Foxx will be getting into his In Living Color bag by playing some eccentric peripheral characters, too.

The plot of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! focuses on Jamie Foxx's character Brian Dixon, a successful business owner who unexpectedly becomes a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha and has to ditch his bachelor lifestyle to build a loving new home for his daughter. The trailer showcases the sitcom's comical, heartfelt, and feel-good qualities in a matter of two minutes, so watch Netflix's newly released teaser for Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! below.

