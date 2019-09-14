Jamie Foxx was recently in Toronto for the film festival debut of his latest film Just Mercy starring alongside Michael B Jordan, Brie Larson, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and more. Jamie and Michael attended a live conversation in front of fans to discuss the movie as well as other moments that made their career come to life. Jamie, who previously starred in Quentin Tarantino's 2012 film Django Unchained opened up to the audience about his role securing his spot in the film.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

As we now know, Jamie stars as Django in the movie but the role was previously offered to British actor Idris Elba. According to Jamie, he ran into Idris at an event (before Quentin made his decision) and expressed to Idris that maybe he should pass on the film. "You’re beautiful black ass riding up on a horse, there’s going to be some problems for everyone," Jamie joked, as seen in the video below.

Quentin Tarantino has previously discussed the latter back in 2013 when he explained his choice in casting Jamie over Idris. "Yeah, Idris is British and this is an American story," he said. "I think a problem with a lot of movies that deal with this issue is they cast British actors to play the Southerners and it goes a long way to distancing the movie. They put on their gargoyle masks and they do their accents and you are not telling an American story anymore."