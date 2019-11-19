Another day, another rumour about two people coupling up. After Jamie Foxx seemingly broke up with Katie Holmes people were quick to suggest that he was dating Kate Beckinsale after photos saw them standing close together. However, the Click actress responded to the gossip making it clear it's all a lie. "I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them. Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem," she joked on Instagram.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Blast now suggests that Jamie could possibly be dating comedian Natalie Friedman but since the reports are based on images Natalie shared to Instagram - and one video of them dancing closely - we think it's safe to take the update lightly.

The images, seen below, are a few weeks late as they show Natalie and her crew attending a Halloween party. "No one: _____

Natalie: Alright I’ll post these Halloween pictures 3 weeks late. Let me get these in real quick before it’s 2020," she captioned the post.

Jamie Foxx has yet to respond to any reports of his dating life and we don't think he will until there's someone serious.