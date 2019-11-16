Just as quickly as this rumor began to circulate is just as fast as it fizzled out. Ever since Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes ended their relationship, it seems as if the media keeps trying to tie him down to one woman after the next. The latest lady reportedly connected to the multi-faceted entertainer is Underworld star Kate Beckinsale who was pictured with Foxx at an event.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The two famous faces posed for a photo together at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards season. While there wasn't anything to outwardly suggest there was a romance brewing between the two, rumors spread about their clandestine affair throughout social media.

Beckinsale, who was briefly linked to Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson earlier this year, quickly shut down reports by taking to her Instagram to share that not everyone she's seen with is her romantic partner. "Lads night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck," she wrote in the caption. "I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them. Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem." Check out a few more photos from the event below.