Jam & Lewis Release "Jam & Lewis: Volume One"

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have been behind some of the biggest hits and worked alongside some of the biggest legends. Their behind-the-scenes work have produced classic records but now, they've taken the leads with the release of Jam & Lewis: Volume One. Their debut album finally dropped on Friday which showcases their incredible production paired with some of the best talent. Artists like Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Charlie Wilson, and Usher are among the names attached to the project. The Roots and Babyface also make appearances.

Check the project out below.

1. 'Til I Found You (Ft. Ann Nesby, James "Big Jim" Wright, Lauren Evans & Sounds Of Blackness)

2. Spinnin (Ft. Mary J. Blige)

3. The Next Best Day (Ft. Boyz II Men)

4. Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin' My Heart) (Ft. Mariah Carey)

5. He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It (Ft. Babyface)

6. Happily Unhappy (Ft. Toni Braxton)

7. Maybe I've Changed (Or Did You) (Ft. Heather Headley)

8. Do What I Do (Ft. Charlie Wilson)

9. Do It Yourself (Ft. Usher)

10. Babylove (Ft. Morris Day, Jerome, Morris Day & The Roots)