From 1989 to 1998, Family Matters dominated the television industry. Millions of people tuned in to watch the Winslows exchange quips with their nosy, nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel, and while the wholesome show exuded love and acceptance, Jaleel White is about to rock the boat with a few revelations. White portrayed the character of Steve Urkel from his adolescence into his young adulthood, and until today, people stop him to say his signature line, "Did I do that?"

In a clip from White's upcoming appearance on TV One's Uncensored, the TV star recalls not being accepted when he first came onto the series.



Fotos International / Contributor / Getty Images

"I was not welcome to the cast at all,” said the actor. Urkel became the top-tier star of Family Matters, even though the character wasn't slated to be a part of the cast. “It was supposed to only be a guest spot... One and done.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment back in February, White was asked if he would be open to a Family Matters reboot. The actor was unsure if Urkle would work today.

"Well, you know, I have some things that I would love to do with the legacy," White said months ago. "I think the safest place to start with would be an adequate reunion if one were to be arranged... I personally don't believe there's a modern-day Urkel. I just-- I don't. That's like saying, is there a modern-day Pee-Wee Herman or a modern-day Ed Grimly? You know, those characters are almost just burned in time. I don't want to see it explored for what it could be now."

Watch the brief preview of Jaleel White's feature on Uncensored below. The episode airs this Sunday (May 9).

