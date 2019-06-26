Scooby-Doo will be returning to television this Saturday for the new Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? series on WB Kids. The new spin-off of the classic cartoon will bring the original gang back along with some familiar faces from the non-animated world. Jaleel White, famously known for his role as Steve Urkel on Family Matters, announced that he'll be reviving his most iconic role for a cameo in the forthcoming show.

White took to Instagram to reveal that he'll be one of the many guests that will make cameos in the forthcoming Scooby-Doo spin-off. White took a screencap from the episode he stars in and shared his gratitude for the opportunity. "Scooby and Who?!? Yup. Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin," he wrote. "To be ON screen with Scoob And Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff."

The return of Scooby-Doo ushers in a new era for the franchise. They previously ended Be Cool, Scooby-Doo which ran from 2015 to 2018. Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? also includes appearances from fictional characters such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Sherlock Holmes, and the Flash. Other cameos in the show will come from some other major names in entertainment such as Halsey, Chris Paul, Weird Al Yankovic, Wanda Sykes, Sia, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, Bill Nye The Science Guy, and many more.