Pete Davidson has been the recent target of Kanye West as Davidson is now infamously dating the likes of Kim Kardashian. For the most part, Davidson has been very respectful throughout this whole ordeal, although he has been frequently spotted in public alongside Kim K. As a result of this new union, Kanye has singled out Pete in his music. For instance, in his brand new song with The Game called "Eazy," Kanye raps "god saved me from that crash/just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass."

As a result of this bar, it was reported earlier today that Davidson has since increased his security as he doesn't want any issues from Kanye or a potential affiliate. Unfortunately for Pete, however, he will have one more person to contend with now as Jake Paul is siding with Kanye on the issue.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

If you remember, Jake and Pete have had some beef in the past, and Paul hasn't forgotten. Taking to Twitter, Paul wrote "Kanye & I on his ass now. Soon to get slapped." Of course, it is pretty unlikely Jake would do anything to Pete, although the whole thing is quite humorous. Jake knows how to troll, and this is the perfect way to do it given how big the story is.

As for Jake's next fight, it appears as though he could be going up against Mike Tyson, or maybe even Canelo Alvarez. The specifics, however, have not yet been determined, so stay tuned to HNHH for details.