Jake Paul has been everywhere over the past couple of weeks thanks to his convincing knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson. Many in the boxing community have praised Paul for how seriously he has been taking the sport, and many feel like he could be a real star, for years to come. At this point, Paul is trying to figure out who his next opponent will be, and some fans are hoping he goes up against his brother Logan.

During an interview with HNHH as part of our "12 Days Of Christmas" series, we asked Jake whether or not he would be interested in fighting his brother. As he explained, he's not opposed to the idea although it would have to happen a few years from now. Regardless, Paul made sure to note that he would easily beat Logan if it really came down to it.

Michael Tran/Getty Images

"I would want to do it later down the line. I think when we both started talking shit to each other, we both got amped up. And we were like, ‘Fuck you, I'll beat you.’ But then the dust settles and like, we're so supportive of each other," Paul said. "But I would kick his ass, but I don't know when or if he wants that smoke. But I don't see that happening anytime soon."

Jake went on to say that the brotherly dynamics at play would be quite interesting, although he wouldn't want to ruin the relationship he has with Logan.

If you missed out on our interview with Jake, you can read the full Q&A here.