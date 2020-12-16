Jake Paul has fired back at Nate Diaz once again, this time calling him a "pothead," after Diaz ignited the beef, earlier this week.

"Nate, all you do is kushups you pothead. I do real pushups," Paul remarked in a video on social media of him working out.

"Bitch, fuck you," he added.

Diaz initially fired shots at Paul, Monday night, in response to a video of the YouTuber calling on Conor McGregor to meet him in the ring: "Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled fuck u can’t really fight dumbshit your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that," he said on Twitter.

"You saw what happened to the other Nate," Paul replied.

Whether it'd be against McGregor or Diaz, another fight to deepen his pockets would certainly help Paul with a new lawsuit that has been filed against him by a man who claims he was beaten by the YouTuber's entourage at a party.

Following Paul's fight against former NBA player Nate Robinson, his brother Logan has secured an exhibition against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, and the two are already busy trading shots on social media.

