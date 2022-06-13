Jake Paul is not just a boxer and YouTube star, but he is also someone who has been very vocal about his investments and various crypto endeavors. If you are into crypto, then you probably know that the entire market is down bad right now. Bitcoin is at a level that hasn't been seen since late 2020, and Ethereum is starting to take just as hard, if not more. With that in mind, it's easy to see how someone like Jake could be a bit upset right now. '

In fact, it seems as though Jake is now blaming President Joe Biden for all of this. While taking to Twitter over the weekend, Paul unleashed a spirited rant in which he decided to list Biden's failures. Gas prices and inflation were among some of the top items, however, Paul believes the price of crypto is somehow the President's responsibility.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

"Biden accomplishments 1. Highest gas prices 2. Worst inflation 3. Plummeting crypto prices 4. Highest rent prices ever 5. Created new incomprehensible language," he wrote. "If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem."

Clearly, Paul is more of a Trump guy. With that being said, there will not be an election for another two years, which means Paul will have to bide his time and pray that his Bitcoin portfolio goes up again.

Until then, we're sure he can make his money through fights, which always seem to bring in millions for him.