Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fought against each other a couple of weekends ago in a rematch of their bout from back in August. After winning via decision the first time around, Paul was able to pull off a massive knockout in the second fight. This was easily the most impressive KO of his career, and fans are now interested to see who he will go up against next.

As for the pay-per-view numbers for this fight, there have been reports that the sales were not very good. Of course, Paul can be pretty boastful about how much money he makes from his fights, so these reports were clearly the last thing he wanted to see, as they could break the illusion of his popularity.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

This led to a statement on Twitter recently where Paul addressed the PPV numbers with a stern tone. As he explains, the numbers are still rolling in, and they are very promising, all things considered.

"The PPV number rumors are bullshit 1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+ Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive Not my best business night But remember.. Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold," he wrote. "Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a bitch like most of these “fighters” are."

The official numbers have yet to be released, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you that information.