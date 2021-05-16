6ix9ine is one of the biggest trolls on the entire internet and these days, his antics are downright disrespectful. At first, 6ix9ine used to get under people's skin, but now, he actively wishes death upon people, which is vile, to say the least. Regardless, the artist has managed to stay relevant and his name is constantly being brought up when it comes to celebrity boxing matches. With this in mind, it should come as absolutely no surprise that he would be interested in a fight against Jake Paul.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Paul was asked about a potential fight and whether or not he would do it if there were millions involved. At first, Jake seems opposed to the idea although eventually, he puts on a glove and asks for some rat traps. Needless to say, the whole thing is satirical although you can't help but feel like the simulation we're living in might actually allow this to happen.

As of right now, Paul is looking for his next challenger, and most people believe it will be Dillon Danis. However, there is a solid chance he could also fight Floyd Mayweather, who is gearing up to fight Jake's brother Logan on June 6th.

