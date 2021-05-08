6ix9ine has been in South Florida as of late for a string of shows that have been packed with fans. Last night, 6ix9ine was effectively banned from Meek Mill's big birthday party at LIV Nightclub, although he had some other ways of celebrating the day. In fact, 6ix9ine linked up with the likes of Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Antonio Brown, where they got to engage in a workout where two worlds collided.

In the Instagram videos below, you can see 6ix9ine line up against Brown on numerous occasions, on both sides of the ball. Each time, Brown was able to get the better of 6ix9ine which let's be honest, didn't exactly need to be said here.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1

While some might find this crossover confusing, it's important to remember that just like 6ix9ine, Brown has been known for his antics on social media over the last few years. Just about a year and a half ago, Brown was the king troll of the NFL and he didn't seem to care who he offended. Not to mention, he is easily the best wide receiver based out of Miami, so it makes sense that 6ix9ine would stop by for a workout session.

Either way, it seems like the two had a grand old time which is truly all that really matters.