Jake Paul is one of the biggest boxers in the world right now as he has completely taken the sport by storm over the last two years. He has displayed an impressive work ethic and there is no doubt that he is trying to become a legitimate fighter who can contend for real titles. On August 6th at Madison Square Garden, Paul will take on his toughest test yet as he looks to battle Hasim Rahman Jr. who has a professional record of 12-1.

Rahman Jr. is the son of Hasim Rahman who was also a famous boxer. Paul is looking to bank on that legacy, as he proposed a ridiculous bet during the fight's press conference which went down today. As you can see down below, Paul is telling Rahman that he should change his Instagram handle to @ILetMyDadDown if he loses, according to TMZ.

Rahman essentially told Paul to buzz off as he will not be entertaining such an idea. Needless to say, Paul's attempts to get into Rahman's head are already falling flat on their face. In fact, Rahman said that he is planning on showing everyone that Paul's career is a fraud and that his foray into boxing is nothing to be impressed by.

There was a lot of trash-talking throughout the press conference, and overall, it was your typical boxing promo. It's clear that both fighters are into it, and Paul will have to be more prepared than ever before.

