Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in boxing right now, for better or for worse. The former YouTube superstar was supposed to fight against Tommy Fury on August 6th at Madison Square Garden, although the fight has ultimately been called off. This is due to Fury's inability to get into the United States, which is something Paul has become quite frustrated about.

Paul was the one who ultimately terminated Fury's contract, and since that time, fans have been waiting to find out who his next opponent would be. Today, Paul made the revelation, and if you are a longtime boxing fan, then you will immediately recognize the name.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Paul is going up against an actual boxer for the very first time, and his name is Hasim Rahman Jr. He is the son of boxer Hasim Rahman who once defeated Lennox Lewis. Rahman Jr. comes into this fight with a 12-1 record, which means Paul is about to actually face a pretty big challenge.

For those who may not know, Rahman Jr. and Paul have sparred in the past, which is what ultimately led to their working relationship. Now, Paul will get to show people whether or not he can handle an actually trained boxer.

