Jake Paul has been trying to secure a fight against Conor McGregor for a couple of years now. Paul understands that fighting McGregor would be huge for both fighters as it would bring in a boat load of money. For now, it seems like McGregor is completely uninterested in this fight, and some believe it's because he knows he'll end up losing.

Recently, Paul went on Ariel Helwani's show and explained exactly why McGregor should take the fight. "He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us," he said.

McGregor did not take too kindly to this call out as McGregor took to the replies and said "you’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys." He also followed that up by saying "You are a flop, kid. A nobody." Basically, McGregor doesn't believe Paul is being truthful about his Pay-Per-View numbers and that Paul wouldn't be able to bring in the kind of money he's claiming.

Paul was quick to offer a retort as he dropped a video bashing McGregor. As you can see, Paul accuses McGregor of taking the anabolic steroid Trenbolone, while also saying that McGregor cheats on his wife.

“Conor, Conor, Conor – you’re more active on Twitter than you are in the octagon,” Paul said. “Stop taking Trenbolone and start taking fights. You’re more actively cheating on your wife than you are in the octagon. Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting. You haven’t won a fight in five f*cking years, and the last time you did was against (Donald) ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – who hasn’t won a fight against anyone since fighting you."

McGregor definitely doesn't like Paul, but for now, it seems like Jake may very well have the upper hand here. Either way, it would be a lot of fun if they did fight each other, eventually.