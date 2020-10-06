Former guards at Oklahoma County jail, as well as their supervisor, have been charged in connection to allegations that they tortured inmates at the facility by forcing them to listen to "Baby Shark" on repeat. BuzzFeed reports that Greg Butler, 21, and Christian Miles, 21, are facing allegations that they handcuffed inmates to a wall inside of the prison and forced them to listen to "Baby Shark" for hours as "discipline."



Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The report reveals that at least Miles and Butler forced at least two inmates to stand and listen to the song for roughly two hours. According to investigators, the song was put "on a loop to play repetitively aloud...thus putting undue emotional stress on the inmates who were most likely already suffering from physical stressors." Adding, "The playing of the music was said to be a joke" between both of the prison guards who used this cruel method to "teach them a lesson."

Along with Miles and Butler, their supervisor, Christopher Hendershott, was also charged with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to prisoners, corporal punishment to an inmate, and conspiracy. The reports don't state whether Hendershott participated in these actions but he was aware and complicit, failing to prompt any sort of investigation or disciplinary action against the guards.

Sheriff P.D. Taylor denounced their actions, stating, "We don't tolerate it."

