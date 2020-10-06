jail guards
Crime
Jail Guards Forced Inmates To Listen To "Baby Shark" As Torture: Report
Two former Oklahoma County jail guards are accused of handcuffing inmates to a wall and torturing them with "Baby Shark" on loop.
By
Aron A.
Oct 06, 2020
