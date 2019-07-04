Jaden Smith Releases Kid Cudi Assisted "On My Own"

Earlier in the week, we reported that billboards promoting Jaden Smith's upcoming album ERYS had been popping up all over Los Angeles. It was soon revealed that the body of work would be released tomorrow, on the 5th of the month, and that it would be see features from Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Jaden's sister Willow Smith, and others. Trinidad James will also making an appearance on the album, hopefully marking an important return to form. The 17-track album marks Jaden's first full-length album since 2017's SYRE, and will be released through MSFTS Music/Roc Nation/Republic Records.

Now, Jaden has come forward with a single from the album, and this one features the ever-celebrated Kid Cudi himself. A snippet is only available for now, as it's been released exclusively in International markets, but check back tomorrow once the album has been dropped. It wouldn't be a Cudi song without his trademark hums, and a hook that stays true to his style. Cudi contributes encouraging lyrics about "floating by" and being "in the zone," to the upbeat track, which sounds like it's going to be another successful collaboration between the two - following Cudi's 2016 "Surfin'," which feautured Jaden, his sister Willow, as well as A$AP Rocky; as well as Jaden's 2012 "Higher Up."

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby yeah we can go up

Feelings just don't stop and I -

Niggas tryna hate on us (mmm mmm)

Ain't worried bout a thing, cus I'm strong enough