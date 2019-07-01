Jaden Smith is one of the most enigmatic young artists in the world. He has managed to build somewhat of a cult following while utilizing his last name to gain mainstream attention. Experimenting with his sound over the last few years, Jaden is excited to come out with some new music. He's been teasing an upcoming project with "ERYS IS COMING" posters all over Los Angeles and it's only a matter of time before we receive news about a release date from him. We doubt the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith would be allowed to re-enter his home if he ever got face tattoos but from the look of his most recent photo, he might have done just that.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

While the ink is likely temporary, Jaden enjoyed a natural landscape this weekend, sitting in the desert with his pink hair and an ERYS shirt while showing off some changes in his face. The photo is not zoomed in but there are markings on the rapper's visage, which may have been drawn on. In other recent photos of Jaden, he does not have any tattoos on his face (see above) so it's likely that he's just trying to get some shock value out of this. Regardless, let us know whether you like his new look in the comments.