Jadakiss voice helped him earn Grammy nominations, platinum plaques, and more recently, one billion global streams. The LOX MC hasn't limited his unique voice to simply music but recently, he's expanded into voice-over work and more. He, alongside Miguel, Fat Joe, and others, appeared in Netflix's animated film, Fearless. Next, you'll be hearing his voice across the subways in New York City alongside 20 other iconic voices to help slow the spread of coronavirus.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jadakiss hit the 'Gram where he announced that he will be among the voice who'll be heard on subways with COVID-19 PSAs. The rapper took to Instagram to share a clip of himself recording his bit for the new initiative for the MTA. "Starting February 12th, you will be hearing my voice along with over 20 other iconic voices representing the @mta on subway platforms and buses all over NYC! S/O @newyorknico for making this happen. I can’t wait to hear this for myself He Heh," he announced on Instagram.

"If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please quarantine at home or seek medical attention. Thanks for helping to keep New York City safe. He hehh," he says in the PSA.

New York Nico, who launched the initiative, took to IG to elaborate further while also giving a shout out to Jadakiss and the other participants who volunteered for Nico's "most ambitious project yet."

Check both posts below. Who else do you think you'll be hearing in the New York City subways?