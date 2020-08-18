Jadakiss' raspy voice is surely where the money's at. Over the course of his illustrious career, his distinct vocals, specifically, have set him apart from the rest of his peers, along with his sharp punchlines. Though we've yet to really see him in many motion pictures with a lead acting role, it looks like he's taking his vocal talents to the big screen -- or at least, to Netflix.

This weekend, Netflix released its star-studded new animated film, Fearless. The film arrived on Friday, August 15th and includes a few major names with Jadakiss taking on the role of Captain Lightspeed. Along with Kiss, Fat Joe plays a minor role and Miguel voices an alien named Dr. Arcannis. A clip of Jadakiss's bit in the film surfaced over the weekend which you can check out below. Truthfully, children's animated films probably would be a bit more tolerable if Jadakiss voices more superhero characters.

It's a solid look for Jadakiss, especially after the success of Verzuz with him and Fabolous. His drunken personality spawned memes which he ultimately banked off of by launching the "Jadadrunk" brand featuring t-shirts and cups.

Fearless also stars Gabrielle Union, Angie Martinez, Yara Shahidi, and more. Check out the trailer below.