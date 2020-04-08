Jada Pinkett Smith is glad her daughter, Willow, has stopped smoking weed as of late, as she and her own mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, confessed that Willow's weed habits were starting to drive them "crazy" because of their family history of addiction. The mother-daughter trio sat down for the latest episode of their Red Table Talk series on Wednesday, to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic has been affecting Americans struggling with addictio. Naturally, the three women delved into their own experiences with substance abuse. Adrienne opened up about her sobriety and recovering from her heroin addiction, from which she has managed to stay clean for almost three decades. The conversation then steered toward Willow and her dalliance with weed.

"Willow, I’m really proud of you as well, because you have decided to curb your excessive weed smoking,” Jada told her daughter. Willow jokingly responded, “You always were telling me, you’d be like, ‘gotta stop that smoking,'” which made all of them laugh. “Only because as your mother, I could see the effects of it that you couldn’t,” Jada continued. Adrienne agreed, noting, “And for me, it was like with the history that we have in our family, it was driving me crazy.” Willow then assured them that she hasn't smoked weed in 3 months, specifically THC.

“When I stopped smoking," Willow recalled, "it was a really big eye opener because...there are so many people that I called friends in my life who kind of like..." she trailed off, before Adrienne completed her sentence by saying, “drifted away.” Willow continued to emphasize the positives of quitting smoking. “I know it sounds so cheesy but around the time I stopped smoking, I started doing a lot of yoga,” she revealed. “And I just excelled. 'Cause I was putting all of my energy into that. Like I wasn’t doing anything else and I was like 'wow, what if I was doing this with everything?'” Catch the full Red Table Talk segment below:

