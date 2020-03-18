We are currently in the midst of a global pandemic, which is a foreign reality to pretty much all of us. It's important to remain calm during this, as it can get hectic pretty quickly. We've already seen panic strike in North America as hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and toilet paper have been selling out in high quantities and, as misinformation continues to spread, it's become a mission for many to educate the public on what's really going on. Days after his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm has joined an emergency edition of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Trey Smith to discuss COVID-19.

Explaining that Jaden Smith chose not to be part of the gathering because he has been traveling and wants to responsibly keep his distance from any social event, Jada Pinkett Smith introduced the topic before the specialist hopped on a video call to clear up some common confusion about the coronavirus.

Osterholm makes some pretty interesting points, including the fact that the virus travels primarily through the air and that the most common method of catching it is through your breathing. Masks and gloves haven't been proven completely ineffective yet, but transmission through doorknobs and touching other common areas has reportedly been minimal.

Later in the show, Jada invites a woman named Chiara to join them after she was diagnosed with the coronavirus ten days ago. She speaks about her own experience, detailing how difficult it was to come across a test and how she's self-isolating at the moment.

Watch the full episode below.