It's common for artists to pop up at sports games for performances of the National Anthem, as every so often, those appearances become viral moments. There have been artists to flub the words like Lady Antebellum, those who just shouted their way through the song a la Roseanne Barr, and singers who wanted to jazz things up like Fergie.

However, Jacquees worked hard to avoid ridicule as he prepared for his performance of the anthem and on Monday (December 6), he gave his take at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers were poised and ready for a home game, they first invited Jacquees to sing. The self-proclaimed King of R&B shared several posts related to his appearance, and in one caption he wrote, "My 1st time singing the National Anthem at the Staples Center R.I.P. Kobe! S/o the whole @lakers squad."

He also added, "LA was Legendary…1 of them times I’ll never forget!" His moment was quickly shared online and, of course, the public had a mixed bag of responses. Some were proud of Jacquees for taking to the iconic court to sing his heart out, while others didn't seem as impressed with the delivery.

You can watch it all for yourself below.