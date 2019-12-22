You might recall when a petition was created in 2018 to stop Jacquees from doing music covers. Over 53,000 signed in agreement with the petition's mission statement: "As a Black Community, we have to figure out how we getting rid of Jacquees." The call to action was a result of the R&B singer getting out of hand with his "Quemixes". Despite this opposition, these songs were ultimately what put him on the map. His remix of Ella Mai's "Trip" became a sensation, earning him loads of attention and eventually a deal with Cash Money Records. "Trip" also led to a bit of a controversy when Jacquees was forced to remove the song from YouTube due to copyright issues. There's a chance that the self-proclaimed "King of R&B" encounters similar bumps in the road if he pursues his 2020 resolution of "remixing everybody songs".

Jacquees tweeted out this intention on Saturday and people are already gearing up for the onslaught. "No sir you’ve done enough this decade. We are TIRED," one person responded to his tweet. Someone else went as far as to deem him "a dedicated terrorist." Hopefully Jacquees ignores the haters and achieves his goals because some of the "Quemixes" were actually quite good.

While we await the 2020 covers, listen to Jacquees' latest project, King of R&B.