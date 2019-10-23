Jackboy, Kodak Black's Bestie, Freestyles Over Adele's "Hello"

If you're a follower of Kodak Black, you may know with his best friend, Jackboy. If you're a follower of Jackboy, you may know that, back in August, he was arrested for tampering with evidence when he was caught trying to swallow his marijuana during a traffic stop. The Florida rapper was freed later that month, but during his stay in prison, he only had access to mainstream pop music. While this may seem like excessively cruel punishment for drug possession, Jackboy actually came to like some of the songs - namely, Adele's 2015 hit, "Hello." So much so, that he decided to remix it.

On the sentimental instrumental, Jackboy regretfully raps about his affinity for the streets. While his aspirations involve going platinum, he struggles to stay out of trouble. "Hello Freestyle" shows that Jackboy has the melodic bent of his incarcerated bestie, so there's a chance his dreams come true. The 22-year-old has racked up millions of views on YouTube and enlisted big names like Yella Beezy, Shy Glizzy, Ugly God on his recent mixtape, Lost In My Head.

Quotable Lyrics

I love the streets even though they can't love me back

Love to rap but my first love was going to jack

Me, myself and I, I don't wanna ride in a pack

I don't need a hundred n****s, bitch I got a strap