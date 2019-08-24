If you've kept up with Kodak Black, then you should be familiar with Jackboy. He's a 21-year-old aspiring rapper who is signed to Kodak's label Sniper Gang, and while the "Expeditiously" artist has been behind bars, Jackboy has attempted to pick up where Kodak left off. However, TMZ reports that Jackboy was arrested in Florida on Thursday after a routine traffic stop went left.

The outlet states that officers pulled over Jackboy because of his BMW's tinted windows. When they were speaking to him, police claim that the vehicle had a heavy odor of marijuana and one officer observed the young rapper chewing on a strange substance. Jackboy was told to get out of the car and to open his mouth, and it was then that he was reportedly found to be attempting to swallow marijuana. He was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

According to XXL, Jackboy's representatives pulled a post-and-delete move when they used the rapper's account to explain what happened. “Before The Blogs Give 'They Version' For Clout! On His Way To Bring Football Equipment To The Youth Football Team @ Pompano Chief Park, Unforeseen Situations Took Place," they reportedly wrote. "No, He Did Not Comment A New Crime! And He Says He Greatly Appreciate Each & Every One Of You & Lay Around For New Music Coming Soon. This Won’t Be Long."