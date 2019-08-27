Kodak Black and Jackboy go way back. Unfortunately though, they're never able to celebrate the most important events in their lives together because one of the two is always in some sort of legal trouble. This time around, both of them were nearly in jail by the time Jackboy's birthday came around but thankfully, he gets to enjoy the day with his friends and family on the outside. Kodak is missing yet another one of his friend's birthdays but he's not taking any chances. He managed to relay a message to his team to post a thoughtful message for his homie on social media, sharing a photo of them rocking ski masks and cheesing for the camera.



"Happy Birthday Lil Bro. I Love You Kid ! B Safe , Enjoy Ya self #YouDeserveIt @1804jackboy," wrote the incarcerated rapper. Right now, Kodak Black is facing some hard time in prison after changing his plea from "not guilty" to "guilty." He has been accused of falsifying information on a gun application form and because of his error, he might spend the next eight years behind bars. Hopefully, the judge goes easy on him.

Over the weekend, Jackboy found himself in jail after he reportedly attempted to swallow marijuana and it was alleged that police officers bragged about nabbing both him and Kodak. Jackboy was released quickly but his Sniper Gang mate is still locked up.