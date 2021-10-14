These days, Jack Harlow is enjoying the sites of Los Angeles and it is a far cry from his southern way of life. The rapper is one of the hottest rising stars in the industry at the moment, and everything he touches quickly climbs the charts. Harlow recently caught up with Vogue for a "day in the life" feature, and he discussed the differences between being hunkered down in Atlanta versus L.A.

"Atlanta molded me so much," he said. "Seeing different artists' processes, the work ethic behind a lot of them out there. There's a lot of go, go, go, cook, cook, cook, let's record, record, record."



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

"Atlanta taught me how to punch for example, how to freestyle in the booth as opposed to sit down and write and be calculated. Being in Atlanta taught me how to go off the cuff, feel it out," Harlow added. In L.A., however, is a little bit more laid back. "Let's take our time, let's think about it, let's be conceptual."

The Kentucky native also spoke about maintaining a certain level of privacy and admitted to being apprehensive about the Vogue feature. "I don't want you to know what my twenty-four hours are like, I don't want you to see the inside of my room. I don't want you to see—I want that for me. I don't want you to know who I'm dating. I don't want you to know this and that."

"I want something for me because if you do enough, they'll take it all from you." Watch Harlow with Vogue below.

[via]