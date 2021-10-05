He loves to speak about his hometown of Louisville whenever he can, often shining a light on its culture and music scene. Jack Harlow is one of many Kentucky natives in the industry that gives a nod to the streets that helped raise him, and now the rapper is giving back in a major way. Harlow is a burgeoning artist who has often spoken about sitting down with his mentors and gleaning wisdom that will help him navigate the industry. The 23-year-old is following in their footsteps and making major donations to several organizations in his community.

According to PEOPLE, Harlow has donated to "AMPED, Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy and Louisville Urban League & Metro United Way," and he explained why choosing only one proved to be an impossible feat.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"It was impossible for me to just choose one, all of these organizations resonated with me and I wanted to make sure there was some range and breadth to the love I was spreading," said the rapper. "It means everything. It's my foundation. It's part of my DNA. People joke about how often I reference my home, but it's a huge part of my identity and I want you to think of Louisville when you think of me," Harlow explains. "My career feels like a mission that's bigger than me."

"I took some counsel from my mom, she has always had a giving heart, and she's no stranger to a lot of these organizations. Aside from that, I really wanted to dive in and figure out what hit home for me."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Gety Images

Harlow added, "I know there's a kid in the city with headphones on, getting off the bus, walking home from school — listening to my music, watching my interviews, reading these words right now —that feels like this same dream is possible for him. I want people nationwide to look at Louisville as an important and cultural city."

Make sure to keep an eye out for Jack Harlow on his The Crème De La Crème Tour.

[via]