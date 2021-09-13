Jack Harlow still hasn't gotten the chance to meet Eminem, despite their collaboration on the "Killer" remix with Cordae earlier this year. However, the two have spoken over the phone and Jack opened up about their conversation for the first time on the MTV VMAs red carpet last night, revealing the most "special" moment about the call.

"We didn't get to meet, but we had a phone call that meant the world to me," said Jack about Eminem. "I haven't shared it with the world yet, but I can't wait until the world hears it. He gave me a lot of props that any artist would love to get. Sometimes, the best gem is just somebody you admire, letting you know who you think you are. He let me know, 'You're that. You're dope.' I've waited a decade to hear that. So it was special."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Considering the fact that Jack has named Eminem a major influence, it must have been a crazy moment picking up the phone and realizing he was speaking to one of his idols.

He was one of the main attractions at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, performing "INDUSTRY BABY" with Lil Nas X and sharing a funny moment on the red carpet when LNX shut down Jack, who seemingly looked at him in a flirty manner. Check that out here.

