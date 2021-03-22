During a recent interview, Jack Harlow named some of his biggest musical influences, giving flowers to Drake, Eminem, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and André 3000. Out of those names, the Kentucky native has only gotten the chance to work with one of those legendary artists, trading verses with Tunechi on the "WHATS POPPIN" remix. However, in the coming months, he'll be crossing another one of those names from his list, revealing that he's got a song with one of the other four artists.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"One other one's coming right up. One other [name] I listed is coming right up," said Jack on the Big Facts podcast with Big Bank and DJ Scream. After the hosts tried to widdle the list down, they theorized that Jack could be featured on Drake's heavily-teased new Certified Lover Boy album. While the rapper and DJ Drama don't confirm that he's featured on the project, Jack said, "Just wait. Hold on." DJ Drama added that their collaboration would "sound fire".

When they suggest a Harlow x Eminem song, Jack shrugs and Drama says that that would also "sound fire".

Right now, it's unclear which one of these legends Jack Harlow has a song with. But in the next few weeks, the rising star will be getting yet another monster co-sign from one of the all-time greats, which marks another major moment in his career.

Who do you think he's been working with? Drake? Eminem? Jay-Z? Or André 3000?