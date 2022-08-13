We haven't heard much from Jack Harlow's camp in recent weeks, but the rapper popped up on the Today show this morning (August 12). After an epic rollout of his last project Come Home The Kids Miss You, Harlow is preparing for the launch of his tour with the City Girls. Things kick off in just a few weeks, and with that on the horizon, the rapper visited Today for a Citi Concert Series outdoor performance of his single, "Nail Tech."

Of course, the hosts sat down with Harlow for a brief chat where he was asked about his dream collaboration with an artist he has yet to work with. He's united with the likes of Lil Nas X, Drake, and other hitmakers, but Harlow said that he's waiting on the call from André 3000.

The Outkast icon has created unforgettable classics as a part of a group and as a solo act, and Harlow is doing his best to make that collaboration happen.

He said, “André 3000... That’s a big one I’ve been manifesting for a while. A lot of the collaborations you just named are ones that in interviews over the years I hadn’t done yet and I was [like], 'Man, I just want a Pharrell, Drake,' all that, and then they would happen. So, I’m just gonna keep saying André 3000 with faith that it'll happen.”

Of his tour, Harlow added that his shows are "feel-good experiences" that have a "warmth that brings us all together." Would you want to hear a track by Harlow and Three Stacks?

Check out Jack Harlow on Today below.