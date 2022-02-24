It seems less and less likely with each passing year that we'll get be getting new music from Outkast or even solo bars from André 3000, though every so often, he pops out to prove that he still got it. However, that doesn't mean he isn't recording music entirely. Per Rolling Stone, André will be contributing four new songs to A24's upcoming film, Everything Everywhere All At Once.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Unfortunately, we won't be hearing any bars from 3 Stacks on his forthcoming releases. The four songs, "My Life Without You,” “The Boxcutter,” “Dog Fight” and “Pinky Fight," will be credited under André Benjamin and he'll be playing the flute on all four songs. It shouldn't come as a shock as he's openly carried around a flute with him practically everywhere he goes. There have been several sightings in the past few years of André at airports and parks playing the wind instrument.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a sci-fi film that focuses on the story of a middle-aged Chinese immigrant, Evelyn Yang (Michelle Yeoh), who embarks on an "insane adventure" involving multiple universes. The film is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinart with NYC-based band Son Lux scoring the film.

Even though we knew from the moment [Everything Everywhere directors] Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project,” said Son Lux in a statement. “What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music.”

[Via]