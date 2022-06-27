Jack Harlow was joined by Lil Wayne and Brandy at the BET Awards on Sunday night for performances of his hit songs, "Poison," and "First Class." The two tracks are featured on Harlow's latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

The set started with Harlow joined on stage by background dancers as he performed "Poison." When Wayne's verse started, the legendary rapper descended onto the stage to pick up from Harlow. After transitioning to "First Class," Brandy came on stage to perform her remix of the track. Ray J could be seen excited in the audience.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Harlow's collaboration with Brandy comes after the "What's Poppin" rapper admitted that he didn't know Brandy and Ray J were siblings, earlier this year, during an interview with Hot 97.

Earlier in the night, Harlow rocked a Lil Nas X shirt on the red carpet to show support for his "Industry Baby" collaborator. Nas has publicly denounced the BET Awards after his wildly popular song with Harlow was not nominated for any awards by the network, despite being one of the biggest tracks of the year.

It isn't the first time Harlow has shown support for Nas. Earlier this year, he labeled the rapper a "hero."

“The totally inappropriate reaction to him lets you know that we still have some progress to be made,” Harlow told The Guardian back in May. “And you hear it in passing; there’s still some homophobia going on. But he’s taking the hit that artists won’t have to take in the future. That’s what makes him a hero.”

