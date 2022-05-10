Jack Harlow performed a freestyle over Pharrell's 2006 hit, "Can I Have It Like That" from his debut album In My Mind, during an interview on Funk Flex's show on Hot 97, Tuesday. The appearance comes after the release of Harlow's sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

During the freestyle, Harlow warns of future Grammys success, teases his role in White Men Can't Jump, and calls out his haters who have labeled him an industry plant.



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Coincidently, Harlow also has a collaboration with Pharrell on Come Home The Kids Miss You for the track, "Movie Star." Other features on the album include Drake, Lil Wayne, and Justin Timberlake.

This week wasn't Harlow's first time freestyling on the iconic show. Back in 2020, The "What’s Poppin" rapper went on Funk Flex's show to promote his EP Sweet Action.

Harlow will be embarking on a tour with City Girls, this fall, stopping in Dallas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, and more cities across North America. Tickets for the Come Home The Kids Miss You tour will go on sale Friday, May 13th at 10:00 AM, local time.

Check out Harlow's freestyle below and stream Come Home The Kids Miss You here.

