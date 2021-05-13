Following the news that his DJ was indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges, Jack Harlow is finally speaking out. It was supposed to be a celebratory evening on May 1 because it was "Derby Day," one of the biggest annual events for the state of Kentucky. Harlow was born and raised in the state and booked a gig at the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in the city of Louisville. As Harlow and his crew, a group that included his longtime DJ Ronnie Luciano, real name Ronnie Tyson O'Bannon, were enjoying the scene when shots rang out.

A video later surfaced online showing the rapper running for cover before it was reported that 37-year-old Kasmira Nash had been killed in the incident. O'Bannon was arrested and tacked with charges and after remaining silent about the developing case, Harlow shared his official statement on Instagram earlier today (May 12). "My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend," the rapper wrote.



"My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death," he continued. "My heart breaks for my city, a place that's been through too much pain already. I've been in touch with Kasmira's family during this unimaginably painful time, and I'm grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place."

It's reported that Nash was an employee of the lounge. Another man was reportedly also injured in the fray and was treated at a nearby hospital.



