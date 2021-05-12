Earlier this year, the world was devastated by the footage of a failed carjacking that left one man dead. The two teenage girls allegedly responsible for the death of the UberEats driver have been arrested and charged with one of the girls entering a plea deal with the prosecutor.



Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

According to WUSA9, the 15-year-old girl involved in the case has pleaded guilty to felony murder as part of her deal with prosecutors. Her name hasn't been revealed due to her age but a rep for C.C. juvenile court confirmed the update in the case. Her guilty plea for the felony murder charge has resulted in other counts, including armed carjacking, being dropped. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 5th. The 13-year-old girl that was also charged in the case has a hearing scheduled for May 19th.

Both teenage girls are accused of trying to rob 66-year-old UberEats driver Mohammed Anwar of his vehicle. Video of the incident emerged online revealing the man trying to fight off the two girls with one of the suspects allegedly using a taser on Anwar. The vehicle begins plowing forward with Anwar grabbing a hold of the side until the devastating crash. Anwar was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding this case. Check out WUSA9's tweet below.