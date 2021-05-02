A new video obtained by TMZ shows that Jack Harlow was present at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge, early Saturday, when a woman was fatally shot and one man was injured. The video shows Harlow attending a party in celebration of the 2021 Kentucky Derby moments before a shot is fired nearby.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says the shooting was reported around 1:30 AM. The female victim was dead on the scene and the injured man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

“Authorities say the club was well attended at the time of the incident however there were no other injuries,” Smiley said to The Courier-Journal. “The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and believe both shootings took place inside the venue. There are no suspects or arrests as of this writing.”

TMZ reports that Harlow's team has confirmed that he was unharmed in the altercation.

Police have yet to arrest a suspect.

Harlow was seen at the Kentucky Derby earlier in the day in posts on social media. The "WHATS POPPIN" rapper was born and raised in Louisville. His debut studio album, Thats What They All Say, was released in December 2020.

