Jack Harlow's DJ is facing serious charges in connection to the fatal Louisville nightclub shooting. According to ABC News, Ronnie Tyson O'Bannon, better known as Ronnie Luciano, has been indicted for murder and tampering with evidence in relation to the shooting. Police have reportedly issued a warrant out for his arrest.

The shooting took place earlier this month inside Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in Louisville, Kentucky on the weekend of the Kentucky Derby. Harlow was inside of the venue along with his DJ where he was partying before the shots rang out. Video of the incident emerged shortly after and began to quickly trend on social media. It appears that a woman and another person began scuffling, tumbling into the crowd. All of a sudden, a gunshot goes off, and the scene turns into a frenzy. Everyone, including Jack Harlow, tried to find an exit.

The media outlet reports that police said they found a 37-year-old woman, who has been identified as Kamira Nash, dead after the shooting took place. Nash was reportedly working at the nightclub at the time of the shooting. Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot.

So far, Jack Harlow has not made any statements regarding the incident that took place at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge. We will keep you posted on any more updates.

